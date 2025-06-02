

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing downturn continued in May due to subdued demand conditions, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 49.0 in May, down from 49.2 in April. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector.



Output was the only one of the five components of PMI that provided an overall positive contribution. New orders declined once again as customers remained resistant to place orders.



Nonetheless, manufacturers continued to raise their production in May, in part reflecting new projects and work on backlogged orders.



Firms reduced employment and input buying. Due to lower demand for inputs, cost pressures came down and delivery time shortened, the survey showed. Dutch goods producers were confident that output would rise from current levels.



'Although world trade has been disrupted, mainly due to trade tensions between the US and China in April, the supply to Dutch industry is still functioning well,' ABN AMRO Manufacturing Sector Economist Albert Jan Swart, said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News