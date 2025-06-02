TOKYO, June 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") has agreed to acquire shares in DEScycle Ltd., a company known for its innovative technology in metal recovery from e-scrap. The two companies will also enter into a strategic business partnership to foster collaboration.E-scrap contains valuable materials such as copper and precious metals, and its value as an urban mine has grown in recent years. With the continued integration of AI into society, the rapid expansion of data centers is expected to increase the volume of e-scrap. However, due to the challenges of achieving clean and cost-effective recycling, a large portion of e-scrap is still disposed of in landfills, raising serious environmental concerns.DEScycle's proprietary technology* enables to selectively dissolve metals at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, and is expected recover metals with significantly lower energy consumption and environmental impact compared to conventional smelting methods. By effectively utilizing e-scrap as a secondary resource, it contributes to sustainable resource circulation.The funds raised by DEScycle will support the construction and operation of a pilot plant in the UK. Following the demonstration phase, a commercial-scale plant with an annual processing capacity of approximately 5,000 tons is scheduled to begin operations in the UK in 2028, with plans to further expand to North America, Japan, and other regions.MC will leverage its trading expertise and industry network to undertake marketing activities for metal products such as copper and precious metals derived from e-scrap using DEScycle's technology. Additionally, MC will utilize its investment expertise to explore the expansion of the business together with DEScycle, aiming to contribute to the realization of a circular economy.*Proprietary technology developed by DEScycle uses Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to selectively dissolve metals at room temperature and atmospheric pressure.DEScycleDEScycle is a deep technology company developing disruptive metals processing technologies utilising a novel and eco-friendly class of chemistry known as DES. DES are recyclable liquid salts that allow for low-temperature, low-energy operations; resulting in low-carbon, low-impact metals. DEScycle's technology can end the reliance upon high-energy pollutive processes like smelting and the use of highly toxic chemicals in the metals industry.Initially focused on the $100bn e-waste market, DEScycle's mission is to commercialise a clearly differentiated recycling technology with industry leading costs, performance, environmental impact and transparency.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business together with its offices and subsidiaries worldwide. MC has eight Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Material Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.