Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757 | Ticker-Symbol: ER7
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 09:07
49,300 Euro
-4,83 % -2,500
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ERAMET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERAMET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,78049,88010:38
49,78049,88010:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet's response to the Gabonese government's announcement on crude manganese export ban starting in 2029

Paris, 2 June 2025, 8:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet's response to the Gabonese government's announcement on crude manganese export ban starting in 2029

Eramet takes note of the Gabonese government's intention to ban crude manganese exports from January 1st, 2029. This move is described as part of the country's stated ambition to strengthen its industrial base, initiated by H.E. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and his Government.

A long-standing partner of Gabon and with over 30 years of presence in the country, Eramet has a track record as a committed investor in Gabon, supporting the country's industrial development ambitions through investing in sustainable mining operations, constructing value-adding transformation facilities and upgrading key infrastructure.

Eramet acknowledges the Government's ambition and, as the main co-shareholder in Comilog, will continue to work with the authorities in a spirit of constructive partnership and mutual respect.

Eramet will remain attentive to this policy shift and will work collaboratively to identify further opportunities for it to contribute to Gabon's economic development in the long term, whilst maintaining the sustainability of its mining and metals operations. In particular, the Group aims to safeguard the strategic role of Comilog and Setrag in being an internationally significant supplier of manganese to the global steel industry - and the 10,460 Gabonese jobs they sustain.

Calendar

30.07.2025: Publication of 2025 half-year results

30.10.2025: Publication of 2025 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

PRESS CONTACT

Media Relations Officer

Nedjma Amrani

T. +33 6 65 65 44 49

nedjma.amrani@eramet.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.