Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Commerzbank dual EUR Senior Non Preferred 5NC4 and 9NC8

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

June 02, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 5NC4

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 9NC8

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: 5NC4 EUR Benchmark 9NC8 EUR Benchmark Description: EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 5NC4 EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 9NC8 Offer price: tbc tbc Other offer terms: MTN documentation, denoms 100k/100k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN AMRO BMO Capital Markets Danske Bank Erste Group AG Natixis Stabilisation period expected to start on: June 02, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

