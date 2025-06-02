Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
02.06.25 | 09:23
26,700 Euro
-0,34 % -0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,81026,83009:39
0,0000,00009:39
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 09:18 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Commerzbank dual EUR Senior Non Preferred 5NC4 and 9NC8

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

June 02, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 5NC4

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 9NC8

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

5NC4 EUR Benchmark

9NC8 EUR Benchmark

Description:

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 5NC4

EUR Benchmark Fixed-to-Floating Non-Preferred Senior Notes 9NC8

Offer price:

tbc

tbc

Other offer terms:

MTN documentation, denoms 100k/100k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

ABN AMRO

BMO Capital Markets

Danske Bank

Erste Group AG

Natixis

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

June 02, 2025

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
