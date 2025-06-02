Anzeige
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 08:02
50,95 Euro
+0,30 % +0,15
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 09:34 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLS acquires South African manufacturing facility to strengthen its regional presence

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
2 June 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark


Leading mining technology and service supplier FLS has acquired Scott Specialized Rubber & Engineering


Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLS Press Release SSRE acquisition - June 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2ac5ac3-dadc-4ef4-8755-8a01eb6e47ff)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.