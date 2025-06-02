FLSmidth A/S: FLS acquires South African manufacturing facility to strengthen its regional presence

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

2 June 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





Leading mining technology and service supplier FLS has acquired Scott Specialized Rubber & Engineering



Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





