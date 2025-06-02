Anzeige
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A2QJL0 | ISIN: NL00150000S7 | Ticker-Symbol: 7GW
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 09:43
1,870 Euro
-4,10 % -0,080
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Cabka N.V.: Cabka CFO Frank Roerink resigns end November

Amsterdam 2 June 2025, 8 AM CET.
Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Frank Roerink, has decided to step down from his position by the end of November 2025.

Mr. Frank Roerink has informed the Company of his decision to leave Cabka for personal reasons. He will remain in his role throughout the six-month notice period to support a smooth and orderly transition.

Cabka has initiated the process to identify a suitable successor. An announcement will be made in the near future.

Niek Hoek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board commented: "We understand and respect Frank's decision to step down as CFO of Cabka. We would like to express our gratitude for his leadership, professionalizing the organization, and his ability to maintain stability and continuity during turbulent times. We expect to provide an update on succession shortly."

For more information, please contact:
Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact
IR@cabka.com, or n.lubbe@cabka.com;
+31 6 2151 5452
www.investors.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.


