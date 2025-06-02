Nokia Oyj: Colt, Honeywell and Nokia join forces to trial space-based quantum-safe cryptography

Press Release

Colt, Honeywell and Nokia join forces to trial space-based quantum-safe cryptography

Tech collaboration will explore ways to protect encrypted data from quantum risk using Low Earth Orbit satellites.

Trial to use space-based quantum key distribution to overcome terrestrial distance limitations.

2 June 2025

Espoo, Finland - Colt Technology Services (Colt), a global digital infrastructure company, Honeywell and Nokia today announced a collaboration to explore quantum-safe networking using satellite communications. As part of the initiative, the companies are planning to test new ways of protecting encrypted optical network traffic from risks presented when quantum computing potentially breaks through traditional encryption methods, leaving data vulnerable to cyber threats.

Traditional encryption methods, or cryptography, rely on complex mathematical problems that are difficult for computers to solve, but quantum computers are expected to solve these problems faster, potentially breaking through traditional encryption methods and putting data at risk. One promising advancement in this field is quantum key distribution (QKD), a technology central to the quantum evolution. However, QKD currently faces a major limitation: terrestrial physical constraints restrict its range to around 100 kilometers. To achieve global coverage of QKD, the technology can overcome these limitations by moving into space. Colt, Honeywell and Nokia plan to explore quantum-safe cryptography, trialling space-based and subsea techniques which are resistant to quantum computing attacks.

The companies will trial quantum key distribution - a method used to securely share encryption keys between two parties - using low earth orbit satellites for ultra-long distances and transatlantic reach. The three companies share a collective goal: enable customers to benefit from the huge potential of quantum computing in ways that help solve pressing challenges, while protecting them from risk. The trial is expected to be of interest to organisations responsible for vast amounts of highly sensitive data such as financial firms, healthcare and pharmaceutical organisations and government bodies.

"Fundamental to the collaboration between Colt, Honeywell and Nokia is a shared passion and determination to push the boundaries of technology to find solutions which safeguard our customers and help them succeed. At Colt, we do everything we can to make life easier for our customers. It's why we're taking action now to protect our customers from future cybersecurity risks, tackling tomorrow's threats, today," said Buddy Bayer, chief operating officer, Colt Technology Services.

"With over five decades of aerospace expertise, Honeywell has witnessed and adapted to the evolution of the global communications landscape. We are proud to continue as a leader in innovating future-proof solutions such as the QEYSSat and QKDSat missions for the quantum era. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in securing the future of critical data: designing solutions to enhance resilience, ensuring long-term data security for critical infrastructure and communications systems," said Lisa Napolitano, vice president and general manager, Space, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

"Nokia is helping our customers stay ahead when it comes to securing critical data through resilient defense-in-depth strategies. Quantum computing brings great promise, but it's also a potential threat to the encryption models on which society has relied so far. This collaboration with Colt and Honeywell shows how space-based quantum-safe technologies can help protect networks, safeguarding sensitive information across every domain against future quantum threats," said James Watt, vice president and general manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.

Ahead of the trial, Colt, Honeywell and Nokia have drafted a white paper with more detail on the risks, threats and opportunities presented by quantum cryptography. The paper, entitled 'The Journey to Quantum-Safe Networking' is available to download here.

The announcement follows a pilot Colt announced in March to explore quantum-secure networking across terrestrial networks.

