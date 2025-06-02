EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.06.2025 / 10:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 May 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.75 % 4.62 % 5.37 % 45635652 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 340214 0 0.75 % 0.00 % Total 340214 0.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2030 Until 24.01.2030 64649 0.14 % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 331070 0.73 % Certificates 02.10.2026 Until 06.06.2025 - 02.10.2026 254623 0.56 % Listed Call Option 18.12.2026 Until 20.06.2025 - 18.12.2026 94200 0.21 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2026 Until 20.06.2025 - 18.12.2026 149300 0.33 % Total 893842 1.96 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts for difference 29.04.2027 Until 25.11.2025- 29.04.2027 Cash 65158 0.14 % Certificates 20.03.2026 Until 30.12.2025- 20.03.2026 Cash 1293 0 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 282393 0.62 % Listed Call Warrant 18.12.2026 Until 20.06.2025- 18.12.2026 Cash 25306 0.06 % Listed Call Warrant on basket 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 179747 0.39 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 39576 0.09 % Listed Put Warrant 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025-19.12.2025 Cash 979 0 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 277317 0.61 % OTC Call Option 18.12.2026 Until 20.06.2025-18.12.2026 Cash 28201 0.06 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025- 03.01.2033 Cash 42639 0.09 % OTC Put Option 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025- 19.12.2025 Cash 979 0 % OTC Call Option on basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 271406 0.59 % Total 1214994 2.66 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

30 May 2025





02.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

