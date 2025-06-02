

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales growth moderated unexpectedly in April amid slower rise in both food and non-food sales, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in April after a 2.1 percent increase in March. Further, this was the weakest rise in the current sequence of growth began in July 2024.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered an annual expansion of 1.5 percent versus a 2.4 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the growth in the non-food sector, without service stations, eased to 2.2 from 5.2 percent in March.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent in April, reversing a 0.2 percent gainin the previous month.



In nominal terms, retail turnover registered an annual growth of 0.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News