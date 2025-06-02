

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are exhibiting weakness on Monday, extending recent losses, amid renewed concerns about trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that tariffs on steel and aluminium will be increased to 50% from June 4th. Escalating tensions between the U.S. and China also contribute to the weakening sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 7,668.90 earlier in the session, was down 50.60 points or 0.65% at 7,701.29 a few minutes ago.



Stellantis is down 3.3%. Hermes International and Renault are down 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. STMicroElectronics, Edenred, Dassault Systemes, Kering and ArcelorMittal are lower by 1.5% to 2%.



LVMH, Capgemini, Michelin, Teleperformance, Pernod Ricard, Sanofi, Schneider Electric, Publicis Groupe, L'Oreal, BNP Paribas and Saint Gobain are also down in negative territory.



Among the gainers, Thales is rising 2.5% and TotalEnergies is up nearly 2%. Veolia Environment, Vinci, Endie and AXA are up with modest gains.



On the economic front, a report from S&P Global said the HCOB France Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.8 in May 2025 from 48.7 in April, confirming initial estimates.



Meanwhile, the downturn in euro zone manufacturing eased further in May, with the corresponding PMI rising to 49.40 from 49 points in April.



