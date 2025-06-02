Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
02.06.2025 12:54 Uhr
Hisense Middle East: Football Fans Have Reason to Celebrate this FIFA Club World Cup

Hisense Offers Oman and Qatar Residents the Chance to Travel to the Champion Club's City

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances and official sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, is marking the upcoming tournament with an exclusive offer for consumers in Qatar and Oman. In celebration of this year's Club World Cup, Hisense is giving fans living in the two countries the opportunity to turn their support into rewards as part of the brand's 'Own the Moment' initiative.

Hisense Offers Oman and Qatar Residents the Chance to Travel to the Champion Club's City

From 23 May to 13 July 2025, shoppers who purchase selected Hisense products from authorised retail stores, brand shops, or official e-commerce platforms in Qatar and Oman will be entered into a raffle draw. Two MEGA prize winners will each receive a travel voucher to visit the home country of the club that wins the FIFA Club World Cup, experiencing the spirit of the tournament up close.*

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together the world's best clubs in a celebration of sporting excellence, uniting football fans from around the world in the energy of the game. Hisense's 'Own the Moment' campaign invites fans to embrace all aspects of the tournament viewing experience, whether at home or in the stands, through its cutting-edge technology. As an official tournament partner, Hisense will provide groundbreaking technology solutions, including video assistant referee (VAR) screens and broadcast technology support, showcasing its commitment to innovation and excellence in sport.

"Football is a shared language and a source of deep connection for millions," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "Through this campaign, we are giving our fans the chance to have lasting memories and experience the thrills of the tournament long beyond the matches."

*Offer valid in Qatar and Oman during the campaign period (Qatar: 1 June-13 July, Oman: 23 May-13 July 2025). Eligible customers who purchase select Hisense products (min. QAR 1,799 / OMR 185) can enter the raffle to win. One entry per qualifying purchase, max five entries per customer. Prizes are non-transferable, non-refundable, and travel is valid until 20 December 2025.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/. For media inquiries, please contact hisense@houseofcomms.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700964/Hisense_Champion_ClubCity.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/football-fans-have-reason-to-celebrate-this-fifa-club-world-cup-302470586.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
