Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rebecca Hunter to President, Chief Executive Officer and Director effective June 1, 2025. Mr. Richard Mazur founder and CEO for twenty years has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited to take on this new challenge and bring my vision and commitment to the company at this pivotal moment. The Aberdeen Project is a top-tier asset in an underexplored and underappreciated uranium jurisdiction," said Dr. Hunter, President and CEO, "My focus will be on creating value through a results-driven, discovery-focused approach-aimed at propelling the company to the next level."

In addition, Forum also announces the appointment of Mr. Allan Fabbro to the Board of Directors and the retirement of founder and Chaiman, Anthony Balme and Michael Steeves from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Richard Mazur, Chairman stated, "After three years with the Company as Vice President of Exploration, Rebecca has earned this new role as CEO. We welcome Al Fabbro with over 30 years of capital markets expertise in the junior resource industry to the Board of Directors. Anthony Balme and I started the Company with a vision to build a strong technical team with quality uranium properties in Canada. Anthony has provided invaluable advice in managing the challenges the Company has faced over this journey of twenty years. I also want to thank Mike Steeves for his guidance over the years as a North American uranium and critical minerals explorer."

Dr. Rebecca Hunter was previously VP Exploration for Forum bringing her vast expertise to the Aberdeen project. Dr. Hunter led the Turqavik-Aberdeen exploration project for Cameco from 2005 to 2012, where the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium deposits were discovered adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik uranium mine development project in Nunavut. Dr. Hunter completed her PhD at Laurentian University, focused on the lithogeochemistry, structural geology, and uranium mineralization systems of the Tatiggaq-Qavvik uranium trend in the Thelon Basin.

Mr. Allan Fabbro has over 30 years' experience in both the finance and mining industries and is currently CEO of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. From 1984 to 1990, Mr. Fabbro headed the retail trading department of Yorkton Securities, followed by six years with Yorkton's Natural Resources Group. After working for 10 years as an investment advisor with Canaccord Capital, specializing in the natural resource sector, Mr. Fabbro left to become Lead Director of Roxgold Inc. which was named the top company on the TSX Venture 50 and raised in excess of $60 million in equity financing during his tenure.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, it has granted to certain of its employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares exercisable on or before June 2, 2030 at a price of $0.055 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

Chairman

