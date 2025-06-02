

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Police arrested a man who hurled Molotov cocktails at a Jewish community gathering in Boulder, Colorado, injuring eight people.



The victims were in the age group of 52-88, who reportedly gathered in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza at the Pearl Street Mall Sunday night.



The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was seen screaming 'free Palestine' during the attack, reports citing video footage said.



The 45-year-old man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to set people on fire, which FBI termed as a suspected terror attack.



'It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism,' FBI's Denver office chief Mark Michalek told reporters. 'Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country.'



He was booked on multiple charges, including felony use of incendiary devices, reports quoting FBI said.



The Egyptian national arrived in California on a non-immigrant visa, CBS News reports.



The event was organised by Run for Their Lives, a pro-Israeli group.



This is the second violent incident of anti-semitism in the U.S. within a fortnight.



Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in U.S. were shot dead at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on May 22.



Police said the suspect, Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, chanted 'Free Free Palestine' while in custody.



