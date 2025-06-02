

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth moderated as initially estimated in the first quarter of 2025, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on May 15.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption grew 0.7 percent, and public consumption expenditure was 0.5 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation, or investment advanced by 4.0 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth moderated slightly to 3.8 percent in the March quarter from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, as estimated.



Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded 3.2 percent annually, confirming flash data, following a 3.4 percent rise in the December quarter.



Business conditions in the Polish manufacturing sector worsened in May as the headline Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.1 in May from 50.2 in April, survey data from S&P Global showed. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



A faster decline in new orders led to a contraction in output, and firms adjusted capacity accordingly by reducing employment, purchasing and inventories, the survey said.



