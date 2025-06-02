Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario, announces that, further to its news release of May 22, 2025, it has satisfied the first payment obligation required for the acquisition of 100-per-cent interest in the Portage uranium property, located in Labrador's prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) pursuant to an option assignment agreement with an arm's length party (the "assignor").

Furthermore the Company announces that pursuant to the option assignment agreement it has issued to the assignor an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares, at a deemed price of CAD$0.47 per share. These shares are not subject to any hold periods or restrictions on transfer.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Ontario and holds options over the Route 500, Bub and Portage uranium properties in Labrador, the Caboose, Manic, Kawip uranium properties in Quebec, and the Goodeye property in British Columbia, Canada.

