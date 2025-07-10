Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario, announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 2,175,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.345 per common share for a period of two years to certain officers, directors and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its 10% rolling stock option plan.

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Ontario and holds options over the Route 500, Bub and Portage uranium properties in Labrador, the Caboose, Manic, Kawip uranium properties in Quebec, and the Goodeye property in British Columbia, Canada.

