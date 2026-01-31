Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") announces that it has amended and restated the offering document related to the non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" (the "LIFE Offering") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, previously announced on January 21, 2026.

The amended and restated offering document dated January 30, 2026 related to the LIFE Offering (the "Amended Offering Document") can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website. The Amended Offering Document includes the Company's last closing price on both the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and corrects the date referred to in the certificate from January 21, 2026, to December 24, 2024. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

No other changes have been made to the LIFE Offering or the original offering document. The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including the approval of the CSE.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Auric is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada. The Company also holds the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Goodeye Property, located southwest of the town of Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, consisting of three contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia.

