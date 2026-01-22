Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" (the "LIFE Offering") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (such exemption, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

The Company intends to complete the LIFE Offering through the issuance of a minimum of 2,400,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") and a maximum of 4,800,000 Units, at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of a minimum of $600,000 and a maximum of $1,200,000. Each Unit will consist of: (i) one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of 24 months commencing from 60 days following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Company may pay: (i) cash finder's fees of up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised from such investors introduced to the Company by such finders; and (ii) non-transferable Warrants equal up to 6% of the aggregate number of Units issued to those investors.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units sold pursuant to the LIFE Offering will be offered in all Provinces of Canada except Québec pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Subject to the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the securities issuable from the sale of Units to Canadian resident subscribers will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Insiders and certain consultants that participate in the LIFE Offering would be subject to a four-month hold period in respect of securities issued pursuant to applicable policies of the CSE.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about February 27, 2026, or such other date that is within 45 days from this news release (the "Closing Date"), as the Company may determine. The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including the approval of the CSE.

Clarification of Hold Periods Applicable to a Prior Issuance of Shares:

The Company wishes to clarify the hold period in respect of certain securities issued pursuant to its news releases of December 31, 2025 and January 8, 2026. The Company issued 22,000,000 Shares and 8,000,000 share purchase warrants in respect of its Bellview property acquisition, and wishes to clarify that the following legend applies to such securities:

"These securities are subject to an Extended Hold (as such term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) and may not be traded until the date that is ten (10) days after the later of: (i) the filing of a technical report in the form prescribed by Form 43-101F1 - Technical Report for the properties acquired (the "Acquisition") by Auric Minerals Corp. (the "Company") pursuant to the Property Sale Agreement dated September 4, 2025 between the Company and Bellview Investments Pte. Ltd., as amended; and (ii) the filing of the unaudited interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended January 31, 2026 disclosing the details of the Acquisition in the Company's balance sheet."

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Auric is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada. The Company also holds the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Goodeye Property, located southwest of the town of Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, consisting of three contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, statements respecting completion of the LIFE Offering, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

