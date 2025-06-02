Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Announces the Sale of its Hemlo-Area Claims

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:RSG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with a subsidiary of Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick") to sell its Hemlo-area mineral claims near Marathon, Ontario for cash consideration of CAD$975,000 (the "Transaction"). This Agreement includes all Ontario claims owned by the Company, including the claims subject to an earlier option agreement (see press release dated August 29, 2022), which will be terminated on closing of the Transaction. The Company will retain a variable-rate royalty of up to 0.50% Net Smelter Returns on the claims; the rate per claim will depend on the preexisting royalty burden on such claim, and Barrick will have the right to buy back 50% of the royalty by making a one-time cash payment of CAD$500,000. The Transaction is expected to close within 30 days.

The Company would like to thank the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and the Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg First Nations for their cooperation and support through our various exploration campaigns.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO, commented, "As we transition to Newfoundland to advance our 100% owned, district scale Gold Anchor Project, the opportunity to monetize our non-core Ontario assets presented itself. We are delighted that Barrick has agreed to a cash and royalty purchase of our Pic, Idaho and North Limb Projects.

"The Company plans to use the non-dilutive proceeds to kick start the spring-summer field season at Gold Anchor. The program will include more detailed geological and geophysical work at its Lane Pond Gold Target. At Lane Pond, significant gold values in recent and historical sampling in an area 6,000 metres long is located proximal to the Appleton fault. The Appleton fault, the most prolific gold bearing fault in the emerging gold district, trends for a minimum 20 kilometres at Gold Anchor. The fault hosts gold resources and high-grade drill intersections on trend to the northeast of our property. Our plan is to be drill ready this summer to test the Lane Pond Gold Target with an inaugural drill program."

Qualified Person

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on gold discoveries in central Newfoundland on its 100% owned Gold Anchor Project. The district scale grass roots project is the second largest (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) property within an emerging Central Gold District. It is strategically located on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits. Numerous gold bearing faults are within the project limits including the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Fault Corridors.

