WKN: A1H5MJ | ISIN: CA3565001086 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FH
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaina Morihira as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 4, 2025. Ms. Morihira will succeed David Hendry who, as previously announced, is retiring.

Shaina brings more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, with the past nine years spent at Enerplus Corporation. In her most recent role as Vice President, Finance, she led the treasury, corporate reporting, tax and risk management functions and worked closely with the senior leadership team to support the company's strategic objectives. She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Masters of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

"We are excited to welcome Shaina to the Freehold team. Her recent experience with cross-border portfolios, combined with her extensive financial expertise and leadership abilities, complement our initiatives to advance our business in both Canada and the United States," said David Spyker, President and CEO of Freehold. "I would also like to thank David Hendry for his valuable contributions to the Company over the past six years. We wish him the very best in retirement."

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA Nick Thomson, CFA
Investor Relations Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833 t. 403.221.0874
e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com e. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com

