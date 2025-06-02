Fancamp Exploration Ltd.: Fancamp Announces Appointment of CIO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kit Spring to the position of Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") of the Corporation. With deep expertise in resource-focused capital allocation and project evaluation, Mr. Spring will advance the Corporation's investment strategy for growth and monetization of its asset base. With a focus on identifying high-potential assets, structuring strategic partnerships and optimizing returns from investments, the CIO will play a critical role in driving shareholder value for the Corporation.

Mr. Spring, CFA, is a seasoned executive and investor with extensive experience in the financial sector, specifically in the natural resource industry. He is Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at Bonanza Kings Capital, LLC, which manages an alternative investment fund. From 2019 to 2025, he worked at EMX Royalty, a mining royalty and prospect generator company. Prior, Mr. Spring spent over twenty years in institutional equity research including at Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Morningstar, and Neuberger & Berman.

Rajesh Sharma, President and CEO of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. comments, "We are delighted to welcome Kit as Chief Investment Officer of Fancamp as he brings a rare combination of capital markets and financial expertise with hands-on experience in the resource sector. Kit's background in institutional equity research, mining royalties and alternative investments aligns perfectly with Fancamp's vision of unlocking value from its portfolio of assets."

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world's largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper-gold exploration company, Platinex Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

