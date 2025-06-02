Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Majority of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that it has successfully completed an incremental upsize of its term loan B credit facility.

Pursuant to an amendment to the Company's existing credit agreement dated as of October 31, 2019, the Company incurred a new $500 million tranche of incremental term loans maturing in 2031, with an interest rate margin of 325 basis points per annum in the case of loans bearing interest by reference to term SOFR. The new term loans will not be subject to amortization. The proceeds of the new term loans were used to redeem $500 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 4.50% senior secured notes due 2026, originally issued on October 31, 2019 by Camelot Finance S.A., a subsidiary of the Company, at a cash redemption price of $500 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of May 30, 2025. After giving effect to the partial redemption, $200 million aggregate principal amount of the notes remain outstanding.

"We were pleased to take advantage of improved credit market conditions to successfully extend the majority of our 2026 debt maturity," said Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With our strong cash flow, we continue to have flexibility in our capital allocation moving forward."

