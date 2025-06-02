Sekur Private Data Ltd. Announces Newly Constituted Strategic Advisory Board - Appoints Jill Kelley as Chair of the Board

Strategic Board has Experience with Public and Private Companies as well as Government, Military and Diplomatic Corps

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (" Sekur " or the " Company "), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of three members to its newly created Strategic Advisory Board,operating in publicly listed companies, corporate sector and government and diplomatic corps.

Jill Kelley

Jill Kelley's global board experience and expertise in adding value to publicly traded companies through strategic partnerships with multinational government and stakeholders will be instrumental in Sekur's goals to meet the growing demand from stakeholders, shareholders, and investors, and become the leading privacy communications platform.

Known globally as the "Diplomatic Fixer ", Kelley has held significant international leadership roles, including supporting U.S. military operations across over 60 countries as part of the U.S. Coalition Allies. As a diplomatic advisor and executive to multinational companies, she regularly collaborates with Presidents, Prime Ministers, Parliamentarians , and Royals to strengthen diplomatic, military, security, and economic ties. Previously, she served as the honorary ambassador to U.S. Central Command Commander Jim Mattis and special advisor to CIA Director David Petraeus.

Mrs. Kelley will support Sekur's mission to become the leading communication platform offering both privacy and security, leveraging her decades of expertise in public-private partnerships and her role as an inventor and cofounder of dual-use blockchain technology. In addition, Mrs. Kelley is a cofounder and chief development and commercialization officer within the biotechnology sector and holds multiple patents in that realm. She's an established entrepreneur and advisor to many startups that seek her experience to increase companies' valuation by forging strategic partnerships to catalyze early exits at their highest valuation. Her work with Sekur will focus on engaging strategic allies, high-profile clients, C-level executives , to enhance security through Sekur's proprietary technology, positioning it as a leader in non-Big Tech cybersecurity and privacy solutions and will play a part in Sekur's efforts to capitalize on growing demand for privacy-focused tools amid rising cyber threats.

Mrs. Kelley advocates strongly for the right of every law-abiding citizen to privacy and security, aligning her efforts with Sekur's mission to deliver long-overdue data protection solutions. Jill Kelley stated: "Every law-abiding citizen should have the right to both privacy and security , and with my experience and advocacy combined with President Trump's effort to protect our data and communications , I believe that Sekur will provide us with the security and privacy that is long overdue".

James M. Connelly

James M. Connelly is the Founder and CEO of JC RES, LLC and Associates, bringing over three decades of experience as a Washington, D.C. insider in business development and International government relations. With a robust network spanning Fortune 50 and 100 companies, diplomatic circles, government affairs, foundations, associations, non-profits, and universities. Mr. Connelly has facilitated high profile projects including securing embassy and cultural center locations for over 45 foreign countries in Washington, D.C. and New York.

Mr. Connelly excels in fostering client success through targeted initiatives, leveraging his direct relationships with CEOs, Venture Capitalist, Ambassadors, and Capitol Hill officials. With James, Sekur has identified government, NGO and private sector opportunities out of its Washington, D.C. offices. James and his connections, will facilitate partnerships or contracts with U.S. - based enterprises in sectors including finance, healthcare, or technology, where secure communications are critical. His diplomatic corps exposure is also connecting Sekur with foreign embassies and international organizationsbased in Washington, D.C. needing private communication solutions.

His affiliations include prestigious organizations such as the National Press Club, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Urban Land Institute, and the International Red Cross Ball (Palm Beach), among others. Based in Washington D.C., Mr. Connelly remains a trusted advisor in global solutions provider with strong Congressional, Senatorial, and Diplomatic ties.

Nikolas Perrault

Mr. Perrault spent the first 15 years of his career working with some of Canada's largest financial institutions, including National Bank, Merrill-Lynch, CIBC and Scotia Capital. He has extensive experience in securities trading, human resources management and financial analysis. His focus throughout his career has been on small to medium cap companies worldwide. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and obtained his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997 . Since 2007, Mr. Perrault has been providing independent consulting services to clients which benefit from his experience in going-public transactions, spin-offs, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions. Over the last 30+ years, through extensive travel, he has developed a significant international network of strategic relationships. He regularly publishes several blogs, and occasionally special situation research reports.

Nikolas' extensive background in finance, strategic relationships, and consulting makes him an asset for Sekur. His M&A expertise can support Sekur in identifying acquisition targets (e.g., complementary tech firms) or partnership opportunities to expand its product offerings or market reach. Nikolas has already helped Sekur in its Africa and Europe expansion through partnerships already in discussion.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are honored to have Jill, Jamie and Nikolas join our Strategic Advisory Board. We have already seen the fruits of this association as we have been engaged in discussions to adopt Sekur in several countries in Africa and Europe , thanks to their efforts and vast network of contacts. We are seeing real interest in our privacy communications solution considering the exponential risks of cyberattacks in the main email and messaging providers. And we intend to be very proactive to demonstrate the unique proposal of Sekur's suite of solutions."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

