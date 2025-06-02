Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group's Pure Solutions Announces Manufacturing Agreement With Stemtech Corporation for New StemPets Product Line

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Pure Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI), today announced a strategic manufacturing agreement with Stemtech Corporation (STEK) to produce their newly released StemPets product line. This partnership marks a significant expansion of Pure Solutions' manufacturing capabilities and strengthens Full Alliance Group's position in the growing pet wellness market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pure Solutions will handle all manufacturing aspects of StemPets, Stemtech's innovative stem cell nutrition product specifically formulated for companion animals. Production has already begun at Pure Solutions' state-of-the-art facility in Tampa, Florida.

Strategic Expansion into Pet Wellness Market

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time as the global pet supplement market continues to experience unprecedented growth, projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, according to recent industry analyses. StemPets represents Stemtech's entry into this lucrative market segment with a product that leverages their established expertise in stem cell nutrition.

"This manufacturing agreement with Stemtech represents a significant opportunity for Pure Solutions and our parent company, Full Alliance Group," said Bill Heneghan, COO of Full Alliance Group. "The pet wellness sector is experiencing remarkable growth, and this partnership allows us to leverage our manufacturing expertise while expanding our footprint in this promising market."

StemPets utilizes Stemtech's proprietary blend of natural ingredients designed to support the release of adult stem cells in pets, potentially improving overall health, mobility, and quality of life for companion animals. The product addresses a growing consumer demand for science-backed pet wellness solutions.

Manufacturing Excellence and Capacity

Pure Solutions brings extensive manufacturing capabilities to this partnership, including advanced production facilities that meet stringent quality control standards. The company's manufacturing processes adhere to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, ensuring consistent product quality and safety.

"Our manufacturing facilities are uniquely positioned to handle the specialized requirements of Stemtech's innovative formulations," said Natalie Collins, Production Director at Pure Solutions. "We've invested significantly in both equipment and personnel to ensure we can deliver the highest quality products while maintaining the proprietary aspects of Stemtech's formulations."

The agreement includes provisions for scaled production to meet anticipated demand growth, with initial production runs beginning this quarter. Pure Solutions has implemented dedicated production lines to accommodate the specialized requirements of the StemPets formulation.

Market Opportunity and Growth Potential

The pet supplement industry has seen dramatic growth in recent years, fueled by increasing pet ownership rates and growing consumer awareness of pet health issues. According to industry data, approximately 67% of U.S. households now own pets, with owners increasingly seeking premium wellness products for their animal companions.

StemPets targets this premium segment with a science-based approach to pet wellness. The product's formulation draws on Stemtech's 20+ years of research and development in stem cell nutrition, adapted specifically for companion animals.

"The pet wellness market represents a natural extension of Stemtech's human wellness product line," commented Charles S. Arnold, Chief Executive Officer at Stemtech Corporation. "We selected Pure Solutions as our manufacturing partner because of their demonstrated commitment to quality, their technical capabilities, and their ability to scale production as demand increases."

Market research indicates pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in premium health products for their companions, with spending on pet supplements growing at approximately 5.9% annually. The StemPets product line is positioned to capitalize on this trend with its advanced formulation and scientific backing.

Financial Impact and Growth Strategy

For Full Alliance Group and its subsidiary Pure Solutions, the manufacturing agreement is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth in the coming quarters. While specific financial terms were not disclosed, company officials indicated the initial production agreement spans multiple years.

The company anticipates that the Stemtech partnership will drive facility utilization rates higher while creating economies of scale that benefit Pure Solutions' overall manufacturing operations. Additional staff hiring is planned to support the increased production demands.

Product Innovation and Development

StemPets represents the culmination of extensive research and development efforts by Stemtech to adapt their stem cell nutrition technology for companion animals. The product formulation includes a proprietary blend of natural ingredients that have been shown to support the release and activity of adult stem cells in animals.

Pure Solutions' technical team worked closely with Stemtech's scientists to ensure the manufacturing process preserves the integrity of these specialized ingredients. The collaboration included extensive testing and validation protocols to confirm product efficacy and stability.

The initial StemPets product line includes formulations for dogs and cats. Pure Solutions' flexible manufacturing capabilities will accommodate this expanding product line as new formulations are introduced.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) is a holding company in the health and wellness sector. FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation (STEK) is the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, developing innovative products that support the body's natural renewal system. For over 20 years, Stemtech has led the market with science-based formulations that promote wellness through supporting the body's natural stem cell processes. The company's product line includes nutritional supplements for humans and now extends to companion animals with the StemPets product line.

Forward-Looking Statements

