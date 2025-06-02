Anzeige
WKN: A2DTHV | ISIN: CA8627591073 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FL
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 08:02
0,099 Euro
-4,37 % -0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGIC METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGIC METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0990,12415:33
02.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those individuals to purchase up to a total of 1,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.
Strategic is a project generator with 16 royalty interests, 12 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 83 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1.2 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 31.9% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.6% of Silver Range Resources Ltd and 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a definitive agreement with Asher Materials for an exclusive market license of Terra's first commercial-scale advanced processing facility.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"W. Douglas Eaton"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Strategic Metals Ltd.
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
https://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/strategic-metals-grants-incentive-stock-options-1034065

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
