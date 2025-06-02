1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Announces the Completion of the Purchase of 9% Interest of Cultivation and Production Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTC PINK:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce the completion of the amended Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "MIPA") entered into by its wholly owned subsidiary, FN Pharmaceuticals, and Mr. Caleb Zobrist (the "Seller") to acquire his nine percent (9%) of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Alternative Medicine Association LC ("AMA") (refer to news releases dated April 8, 2024 and May 22, 2025). The transaction closed on May 30, 2025.

With the completion of the MIPA, FN Pharmaceuticals now owns 100% of the membership interest in AMA, the Company's cultivation and production subsidiary.

Under the amended MIPA, the purchase price (the "Purchase Price") for the Membership is a total of USD$50,00, payable to the Seller USD$25,000 in cash and USD$25,000 through the issuance of shares of common stock of 1933 Industries (the "Shares"). The final number of Shares to be issued to the Seller is 5,503,450 as determined via the 10 day VWAP price of the Shares on November 27, 2024, being the date the transactions contemplated by the MIPA were approved by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

The Shares are subject to a hold period in Canada expiring on October 1, 2025. Additional restrictions will apply pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

As Mr. Zobrist was a senior officer of the Company at the time the MIPA was entered into, he is a "related party" to the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As such, the transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101.

The Company intends to rely on exemptions from formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 found in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not constitute more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed wholesale producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

