Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 02.06.2025

Target price: EUR48

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 43.00 to EUR 48.00.

Abstract:

DRAG's Q1/25 report showed a 6.2% increase in revenue to EUR59.1m (Q1/24: EUR55.6m) despite a 1.3% boepd volume decline and a 7.4% fall in the oil price. The revenue increase stemmed from a shift in the product mix to oil, which in Q1/25 accounted for 65% of volume (Q1/24: 58%). EBITDA rose 3.8% to EUR43.2m (Q1/24: EUR41.7m). DRAG has already generated roughly a third of the sales and EBITDA required to reach the mid-point of 2025 sales and EBITDA guidance (EUR180m and EUR125m respectively). The futures strip indicates an average WTI oil price of USD60.50/bbl for April to December 2025 (Q1/25: USD71.78/bbl). However, 40% of the revenue required to reach 2025 guidance is locked in through the hedging of ca. 790k barrels of oil at ca. USD69.60. 2025 guidance (first given on 23 April) is based on oil at USD60/bbl. The current price is ca. USD61. Seven of the ten new wells DRAG plans for 2025 are to be drilled into the Niobrara Formation. Accumulated experience and falling service provider costs allowed DRAG to lower the cost of a two-mile horizontal Niobrara well from over USD12m in 2023 to under USD10m in 2024. This year DRAG is targeting USD9m which would allow generation of an IRR of 30% on a Niobrara well at an oil price of USD60/bbl. Previously, a 30% IRR on a Niobrara well was only possible at an oil price of USD75/bbl. The nine new wells which came online in Q4/24 helped DRAG generate free cash flow of EUR22.1m in Q1/25. We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target to EUR48 (EUR43) to reflect the EUR22.7m reduction in net debt during Q1/25 to EUR134.3m (net gearing of 56.1%). Share price upside potential: 36%.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 43,00 auf EUR 48,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Der Q1/25-Bericht der DRAG zeigte einen Umsatzanstieg von 6,2% auf EUR59,1 Mio. (Q1/24: EUR55,6 Mio.) trotz einer boepd-Abnahme (barrels of oil equivalent per day) von 1,3% und eines Rückgangs des Ölpreises um 7,4%. Der Umsatzanstieg ist auf eine Verschiebung des Produktmixes hin zu Öl zurückzuführen, das in Q1/25 65% des Volumens ausmachte (Q1/24: 58%). Das EBITDA stieg um 3,8% auf EUR43,2 Mio. (Q1/24: EUR41,7 Mio.). Die DRAG hat bereits rund ein Drittel des Umsatzes und des EBITDAs erwirtschaftet, die erforderlich sind, um die Mitte der Umsatz- und EBITDA-Guidance für 2025 (EUR180 Mio. bzw. EUR125 Mio.) zu erreichen. Die Terminbörse zeigt einen durchschnittlichen WTI-Ölpreis von USD60,50/Barrel für April bis Dezember 2025 (Q1/25: USD71,78/Barrel). Allerdings sind 40% der zur Erreichung der Prognosen für 2025 erforderlichen Einnahmen durch die Festschreibung von ca. 790k Barrel Öl zu ca. USD69,60/Barrel abgesichert. Die Prognose für 2025 (die erstmals am 23. April abgegeben wurde) basiert auf einem Ölpreis von USD60/Barrel. Der aktuelle Preis liegt bei ca. USD61. Sieben der zehn neuen Bohrungen, die die DRAG für 2025 plant, sollen in der Niobrara-Formation abgeteuft werden. Aufgrund der gesammelten Erfahrungen und der sinkenden Kosten für Dienstleister konnte die DRAG die Kosten für eine zwei Meilen lange horizontale Niobrara-Bohrung von über USD12 Mio. im Jahr 2023 auf unter USD10 Mio. im Jahr 2024 senken. In diesem Jahr strebt die DRAG USD9 Mio. an, was bei einem Ölpreis von USD60/Barrel einen IRR von 30 % für eine Niobrara-Bohrung ermöglichen würde. Zuvor war eine IRR von 30% für eine Niobrara-Bohrung nur bei einem Ölpreis von USD75/Barrel möglich. Die neun neuen Bohrungen, die in Q4/24 die Produktion aufnahmen, trugen dazu bei, dass die DRAG in Q1/25 einen freien Cashflow von EUR22,1 Mio. erwirtschaftete. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel auf EUR48 (EUR43), um der Reduzierung der Nettoverschuldung um EUR22,7 Mio. in Q1/25 auf EUR134,3 Mio. (Nettoverschuldungsgrad von 56,1%) Rechnung zu tragen. Kurspotenzial: 36%



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse..



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32770.pdf

