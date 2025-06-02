

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity logged a further solid improvement in May amid strong domestic demand, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 53.2 in May, the same as in April. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.



The overall growth was driven by another monthly rise in new orders and a steeper expansion in output, the survey said.



The upturn in sales were driven by new project wins and customer acquisitions. Meanwhile, new export orders declined for the first time in seven months as tariffs and weak demand in European markets led to a muted sales environment.



Output grew at an accelerated pace on the back of new order inflows and sustained client demand.



In line with rising new orders, firms raised their workforce numbers at the fastest rate since January 2022. At the same time, supply-side pressures persisted amid traffic and logistics delays, and some reports of shortages.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to a 15-month low in May due to shortages of raw material especially foodstuff. As a result, selling price inflation eased to the weakest since October 2024.



