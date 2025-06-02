Anzeige
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025
Ependion AB: Ependion's acquisition of the technology company Welotec has been completed

Ependion AB announces that the business entity Westermo has completed the acquisition of all shares in Welotec GmbH, a German technology company based in Laer. Through the acquisition, Westermo strengthens its position in the fast-growing energy segment and gains access to complementary technology in Edge Computing.

The acquisition was announced on 2 April 2025 and has now been completed. Welotec will serve as the technology center for Edge Computing within Westermo, enabling synergies in sales and product development. The company has approximately 70 employees and reported revenues of around 24 MEUR in 2024, with an operating margin of 13.4 percent.

"Welotec is a well-managed and profitable growth company that strengthens Westermo's offering and our ability to accelerate growth in the energy segment", says Jenny Sjödahl, President and CEO of Ependion.

For more information please contact:

President and CEO, Jenny Sjödahl, tel +46 (0)725 89 60 80
Executive VP and CFO Joakim Laurén, tel +46 (0)703 35 84 96

Ependion AB is an expansive global technology group delivering digital solutions for secure control, management, visualization and data communication for industrial applications in environments where reliability and high quality are critical factors. The Group's customers include some of the world's leading companies. Ependion consists of independent business entities with total sales of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024 and 950 employees. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market's Mid Cap-list under the ticker EPEN. ependion.com


