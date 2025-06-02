Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: 855181 | ISIN: JP3705200008
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 14:57
17,900 Euro
+1,13 % +0,200
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 16:30 Uhr
120 Leser
Japan Airlines Selects IFS Cloud to Power Global Aviation Maintenance

Japan's flagship carrier transitions from legacy vendor to IFS Cloud to support long-term transformation with aviation maintenance and enterprise capabilities

TOKYO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's flagship airline and one of Asia's premier carriers, has initiated a project to implement IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance, aiming to modernize its aircraft maintenance management system that has been in operation for over 15 years.

IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance has a proven track record with major international airlines, offering an integrated solution that combines aircraft, engine, and component maintenance capabilities with corporate functions such as supply chain, spare parts inventory management, finance, and project management. Through this implementation, JAL aims to enhance aircraft quality and operational availability.

JAL set out to transition from on-premise systems to a cloud-based platform designed for long-term scalability-not just to serve a single function, but to support future growth across the business.

An aviation maintenance specialist from IFS's Aerospace and Defense division, with experience in deployments at other leading organizations, has traveled to Japan to work closely with JAL's maintenance and IT departments. Together, they will conduct a detailed assessment of operational alignment with IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance, with the goal of full implementation.

Scott Helmer, President, IFS Aerospace & Defense, commented: "By choosing IFS Cloud, JAL is adopting a platform built to drive operational efficiency and deliver long-term value through the latest advances in Industrial AI. From predictive maintenance to real-time analytics and workflow automation, IFS Cloud will equip JAL with the tools needed to streamline operations, optimize performance, and scale for future growth in an increasingly competitive and dynamic industry. We are proud to provide JAL with a resilient, AI-powered platform to lead the future of aviation in Japan and beyond."

IFS Press Contacts:
EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/4157997/9def5adcd3ed8eab_org.png

JAL for web Final-English

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japan-airlines-selects-ifs-cloud-to-power-global-aviation-maintenance-302470791.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
