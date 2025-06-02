The Generation Essentials Group and Black Spade Acquisition II Co Expect to Close the Business Combination on June 3, 2025

TGE's Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants are Expected to Be Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE American under Ticker Symbols "TGE" and "TGEWS", Respectively, shortly after the Closing of the Business Combination

The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") and Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ: BSII) ("Black Spade II") announced that their previously proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Black Spade II's shareholders on May 30, 2025.

The Business Combination is expected to close on June 3, 2025. Upon closing, TGE will become the publicly traded entity, with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants to be listed under the ticker symbols "TGE" and "TGEWS", respectively, on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE American.

About The Generation Essentials Group (formerly known as World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc.)

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

About Black Spade Acquisition II Co

Black Spade Acquisition II Co ("Black Spade II") is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a business combination (Special Purpose Acquisition Company or SPAC). Listed on the Nasdaq, Black Spade II was founded by Black Spade Capital, which runs a global portfolio consisting of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments, and consistently seeks to add new investment projects and opportunities to its portfolio. Black Spade II is Black Spade Capital's second SPAC. Black Spade Capital's first SPAC completed its business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd., a Vietnamese electric vehicle company, in August 2023. At the time, it was the third largest ever de-SPAC by deal value (based on Dealogic data available through April 2024).

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

