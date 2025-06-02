

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unveiling the UK government's defence spending plans, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday that the country's military is moving towards 'war-fighting readiness'.



Speaking in Glasgow about the new Strategic Defence Review, he said the government will 'innovate and accelerate innovation at a war-time pace'.



The Prime Minister said that the UK's conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet will be significantly expanded, with up to 12 new SSN-AUKUS boats to be built.



The increase in submarines will transform the UK's submarine building industry. The 15 billion pound investment in the nuclear warhead program will support 30,000 highly skilled jobs as well as help work to deliver 30,000 apprenticeships and 14,000 graduate roles across the next ten years.



The review recommends that the nation's Armed Forces move to warfighting readiness to deter the growing threats faced by the UK.



Starmer said the UK must prepare for conflict, and the threat from Russia cannot be ignored.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News