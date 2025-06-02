

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Cyprus continued to growth at a robust pace in April, albeit some easing, preliminary data from the statistical office Cystat showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales excluding automobiles grew 6.3 percent year-on-year following a 6.9 percent increase in March. The pace of growth slowed for the first time in three months.



Food sales rose 8.3 percent and non-food sales grew 4.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 3.1 percent.



Among the main components, sales of food, beverages and tobacco and clothing and footwear logged double digit growth.



