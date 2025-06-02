E-voting available (VOTACCESS) from June 2, 2025, to June 16, 2025 (03:00 pm CEST)

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY),a greentech company offering industrial customers bio-based, low-carbon products through its unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, today announced its Combined General Meeting will be held Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 3:30 pm CEST, at the Company's office: Le Silex2 City, 9 rue des Cuirassiers 69003 Lyon.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Documentation General Meetings section.

The text of the resolutions was published in the meeting notice, published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" (BALO) No. 57 of May 12, 2025.

To submit their votes, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the meeting notice published in the BALO on May 12, 2025:

attend the Meeting in person;

vote by internet via the secure voting platform VOTACCESS;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2024, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn

