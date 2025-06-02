Falcon 5G enhances 5G home broadband with Vantiva's patented Indoor5 antenna, and Qualcomm's advanced chipset-delivering superior speed, coverage, and energy-efficient performance.

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced it has partnered with Hi3G Denmark to launch Falcon 5G, a premium Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution designed to deliver superior 5G connectivity indoors. This collaboration supports Hi3G Denmark's rollout of high-performance 5G broadband, offering customers faster speeds and greater reliability.

Powered by Vantiva's Indoor5 antenna, Falcon 5G delivers stronger, more reliable coverage while helping operators maximize network capacity and reduce spectrum consumption. The product has been eco-designed to maximize the use of recycled materials and halogen free circuit boards.

"Our partnership with Hi3G Denmark is built on a shared goal of improving everyday connectivity," said Giovanni Tumino, VP EMEA at Vantiva. "Falcon 5G is designed to push the boundaries of 5G reception indoors, ensuring superior Wi-Fi coverage in the home while helping operators work more efficiently and sustainably."

With Qualcomm's advanced chipset, Falcon 5G delivers higher throughput and faster speeds than conventional FWA gateways. Its compact, naturally ventilated design further enhances energy efficiency, making it a more sustainable choice for operators like Hi3G Denmark and its customers.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

