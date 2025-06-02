DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jun-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 92,455 Highest price paid per share: 108.00p Lowest price paid per share: 105.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.9564p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,943,286 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,943,286) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.9564p 92,455

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 735 107.60 08:27:50 00338781578TRLO1 XLON 735 107.60 08:27:50 00338781577TRLO1 XLON 735 108.00 08:27:50 00338781576TRLO1 XLON 1420 107.00 08:29:22 00338782561TRLO1 XLON 1444 106.20 08:29:23 00338782569TRLO1 XLON 42 106.20 08:29:23 00338782570TRLO1 XLON 1451 106.00 08:29:23 00338782571TRLO1 XLON 1454 106.20 08:29:26 00338782609TRLO1 XLON 441 105.60 08:29:51 00338782818TRLO1 XLON 358 105.40 08:38:45 00338788735TRLO1 XLON 74 105.00 08:49:21 00338797193TRLO1 XLON 1483 107.40 09:06:04 00338810459TRLO1 XLON 711 107.20 09:06:38 00338810912TRLO1 XLON 710 106.80 09:23:28 00338824901TRLO1 XLON 709 106.80 09:23:28 00338824902TRLO1 XLON 1439 107.00 09:28:28 00338829243TRLO1 XLON 2106 106.20 10:34:25 00338909750TRLO1 XLON 1439 106.20 10:42:22 00338917882TRLO1 XLON 48 106.00 10:44:02 00338919641TRLO1 XLON 400 106.20 10:55:39 00338931736TRLO1 XLON 726 106.00 10:56:12 00338932056TRLO1 XLON 200 106.20 10:56:12 00338932057TRLO1 XLON 692 106.00 10:56:13 00338932073TRLO1 XLON 692 105.80 11:11:11 00338934289TRLO1 XLON 300 105.80 11:12:29 00338934316TRLO1 XLON 200 105.80 11:13:17 00338934347TRLO1 XLON 200 105.80 11:13:43 00338934351TRLO1 XLON 731 105.60 12:10:31 00338936548TRLO1 XLON 200 105.60 12:20:02 00338936799TRLO1 XLON 300 105.60 13:18:36 00338938170TRLO1 XLON 1117 105.80 13:50:44 00338939112TRLO1 XLON 1074 105.80 13:54:16 00338939196TRLO1 XLON 2128 106.60 14:13:00 00338939900TRLO1 XLON 2128 106.80 14:13:08 00338939913TRLO1 XLON 461 107.00 14:13:09 00338939916TRLO1 XLON 510 107.00 14:13:09 00338939917TRLO1 XLON 466 107.00 14:13:09 00338939918TRLO1 XLON 449 107.00 14:13:09 00338939919TRLO1 XLON 2175 107.00 14:16:20 00338940014TRLO1 XLON 30000 107.40 14:17:38 00338940037TRLO1 XLON 1388 107.20 14:18:10 00338940045TRLO1 XLON 638 107.00 14:18:10 00338940046TRLO1 XLON 796 107.00 14:18:10 00338940047TRLO1 XLON 1436 107.20 14:18:23 00338940058TRLO1 XLON 1436 107.00 14:18:23 00338940059TRLO1 XLON 123 107.20 14:18:23 00338940060TRLO1 XLON 223 107.20 14:18:23 00338940061TRLO1 XLON 1490 107.20 14:18:23 00338940062TRLO1 XLON 413 107.40 14:18:23 00338940063TRLO1 XLON 1630 107.40 14:18:23 00338940064TRLO1 XLON 216 107.40 14:18:23 00338940065TRLO1 XLON 1464 107.40 14:18:23 00338940066TRLO1 XLON 1418 107.00 14:18:23 00338940067TRLO1 XLON 369 106.80 14:18:38 00338940069TRLO1 XLON 1051 106.80 14:18:38 00338940070TRLO1 XLON 369 106.60 14:19:07 00338940081TRLO1 XLON 1051 106.60 14:19:07 00338940082TRLO1 XLON 1392 106.40 14:20:14 00338940107TRLO1 XLON 696 106.40 14:20:14 00338940108TRLO1 XLON 529 106.20 14:21:20 00338940208TRLO1 XLON 2251 106.20 14:22:06 00338940248TRLO1 XLON 2160 107.40 14:31:20 00338940943TRLO1 XLON 2206 107.20 14:31:25 00338940950TRLO1 XLON 746 107.40 14:40:48 00338941908TRLO1 XLON 701 107.20 14:48:19 00338942628TRLO1 XLON 703 106.40 14:52:37 00338942885TRLO1 XLON 1489 107.00 15:40:04 00338945919TRLO1 XLON 729 106.80 15:40:05 00338945920TRLO1 XLON 459 106.60 15:59:09 00338946815TRLO1 XLON 159 107.20 16:14:09 00338948776TRLO1 XLON

