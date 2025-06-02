Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 juin/June 2025) - Core Assets Corp. has announced a name change to Core Silver Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,710,565 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on June 4, 2025.

The symbol will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 3, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Core Assets Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Core Silver Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées actions.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 12 710 565 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 4 juin 2025.

Le symbole restera le même.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 3 juin 2025. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée : Le 4 juin/June 2025 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement : Le 4 juin/June 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 4 juin/June 2025 New Name/ Nouveau nom : Core Silver Corp. NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 21873Y 10 5 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 21873Y 10 5 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 21871U105/CA21871U1057

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)