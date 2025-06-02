Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") has accepted the resignation of Brent Petterson as CFO of the Company. Mr. Petterson resigned for personal reasons. It has been a pleasure to work with Brent over the years and the board wishes him well in his future endevours.

The Board of Directors of Sego has appointed Mr. Paul McGroary, Director as CFO and welcomes his input. Mr. McGroary is an active director of Ontario based VMS Copper Zinc explorer Copper Lake Resources Ltd. Paul has broad business experience and over the last thirty years has been involved with a broad range of public and private companies spanning mining exploration, oil and marketing technology sectors.

The Company also announces options to a Director and Consultants to the Company to replace expiring options. A total of 500,000 options at an exercise price of $0.08 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254210

SOURCE: Sego Resources Inc.