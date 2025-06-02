

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Washington Freedom, the first professional cricket team representing the U.S. capital in Major League Cricket, has announced a major partnership with Clover, a Fiserv (FI) brand and global leader in payment technology.



As the team's Official Partner and Kit Sponsor, Clover's branding will appear on playing kits and at match venues throughout the 2025 season and beyond.



Clover also becomes the Official Point-of-Sale Partner for Washington Freedom, marking its debut in cricket after serving major teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS. This partnership aims to grow the sport's presence in the U.S. by enhancing how fans interact with cricket.



Team owner Sanjay Govil expressed that Fiserv shares Freedom's drive for innovation and global vision, calling the deal a strategic move toward building cricket's future in America. Fiserv Vice Chairman Guy Chiarello emphasized the role of sports in uniting communities and noted the company's commitment to supporting cricket's rise in the U.S.



The collaboration will launch with the 2025 MLC season, scheduled from June to July, and will be broadcast both nationally and internationally.



