Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") today announced the appointment of Gigi Wong as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2025.

Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Gigi to Atrium. She brings more than two decades of experience in finance and operational leadership, and will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial reporting and compliance functions. Gigi has held senior financial leadership roles across the asset management and financial services sectors. Her experience spans finance operations, risk management, and leading teams through periods of growth and change. She is recognized for her disciplined approach to financial governance and her ability to align financial strategies with broader business objectives. As both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Gigi's credentials and leadership track record make her a great asset to our executive team. We are excited to have her on board. I also want to sincerely thank Razvan Vulcu who has acted as our Interim CFO over the last couple months and consistently performed at a very high level."

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

