Tapestry, Inc.: Coach Surprised 1,500 Educators at Schools With Pop-Up Shop Experience for U.S. Teacher Appreciation Week

In the spirit Coach Foundation's Dream It Real mission, which aims to create opportunities and remove barriers for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real, recognizes the importance of uplifting educators and the school communities who help make those dreams possible. For the third year in a row, we partnered with the nonprofit Soles4Souls during National Teacher Appreciation Week to surprise over 1,500 educators and school district staff members at under resourced school districts across 5 cities (Charlotte and Asheville, NC; Houston, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ), with a shopping experience, all at no cost to them. Across all cities, over 120 local team members came out and brought our Coach spirit!

In each city, our teams converted different school facilities to bring to life Coach "pop-up shops" where educators and staff could select from an assortment of donated product including handbags, backpacks, wallets, and accessories, and hats" As part of our Charlotte event, we also created 125 gift bags for educators from Ashville to thank them for supporting their community through the devastating storm Hurricane Helene this past September.

Beyond our product, it's the passion, dedication, and heart of our Coach Cares field volunteers that make our Teacher Appreciation events so meaningful. Our 120 field team volunteers welcomed guests with special chants and cheers, provided personalized styling and functionality tips, and served on our checkout crews which added a personalized thank you note written by our teams in each shopping bag.

Following our Teacher Appreciation events, we've received hundreds of positive responses from educators and school district team. In addition to their gratitude, teachers say how much they appreciated feeling seen and valued for the significant work it takes to support students in reaching their dreams.

Here's what we heard from our educators:

"I'm still in shock and it's been 4 days. I have been telling friends, family, and strangers how amazing the Coach company is! Thank you all! I highly recommend Coach!" - Educator, Adams 12 Five Star Schools (Denver) | 29 Year Tenure in Education

"I felt so loved on! I felt seen and appreciated by my school district and the MCV department. The Coach employees were AMAZING and put the cherry on top of a beautiful event that I won't forget. Thank you!" - Educator, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Schools | 8 Year Tenure in Education

"I was excited for teachers being appreciated by COACH!! It felt great to not only learn of the Coach Foundation, but to witness how they give back in 'girl code' fashion. Thank you so much for appreciating teachers and educators." - School District Staff, Communities in Schools of SE Harris & Brazoria County (Houston) 1 Year Tenure in Education

"I'm so grateful for the Coach Educator Appreciation Program event. I truly felt seen and valued, which can sometimes feel rare in the work we do. From the bottom of my heart, thank you." - Educator, Newark Public Schools | 16 Year Tenure in Education

"Our teachers and staff were not only surprised, but overwhelmingly touched by the outpouring of support and appreciation. The excitement and joy in the room were undeniable, and your kindness made each person feel valued and cherished."

Newark Public Schools - Office of Student Support Services

