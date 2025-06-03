

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Adani Group on Monday vehemently denied claims that its companies imported Iranian liquefied petroleum gas through its Mundra port in Gujarat, dismissing a Wall Street Journal report as 'baseless and mischievous.'



The report suggested U.S. prosecutors were probing whether Adani entities facilitated sanctioned Iranian LPG shipments. In a statement to stock exchanges, Adani emphasized that it neither handles cargo originating from Iran nor oversees vessels under the Iranian flag at any of its ports.



'Any insinuation that Adani Group entities knowingly violated U.S. sanctions on Iran is categorically false and defamatory,' the conglomerate declared, reserving the right to take legal action to protect its reputation. The group also stated it is unaware of any U.S. investigation into the matter.



According to the WSJ, certain tankers traveling between the Persian Gulf and Mundra exhibited behaviors indicative of sanctions evasion. The Journal claimed the U.S.



Department of Justice was examining multiple LPG tankers linked to Adani Enterprises, the flagship company whose LPG trade contributes approximately 1.5% of its revenue. Adani countered that all its LPG transactions comply fully with both domestic and international regulations, including U.S. sanctions.



Adani further clarified that the shipment referenced by the WSJ was a 'routine commercial transaction' conducted through third-party logistics partners, with documentation identifying Sohar, Oman, as the port of origin. The group reiterated its strict adherence to policies barring any direct or indirect handling of Iranian cargo.



The denial follows broader scrutiny of Adani Group; last November, U.S. authorities indicted group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew on unrelated bribery charges, which the conglomerate is contesting.



