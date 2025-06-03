

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 3.4 percent on year in May, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - coming in at 656.0.12 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 4.2 percent following the upwardly revised 4.8 percent contraction in April.



Banknotes in circulation was down 2.0 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 1.4 percent.



Current account balances sank an annual 3.7 percent, including a 0.8 percent drop in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 12.7 percent on year at 646.138 trillion yen.



