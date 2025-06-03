CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Life Offering Document

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of May 20, 2025, it has filed an amended and restated offering document in connection with its proposed financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5 millionthrough an offering of up to 6,410,256 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering").

Concurrently with the LIFE Offering, as previously announced, the Company also intends to complete a private placement financing whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5,000,000 through an offering of up to 6,410,257 Units to be priced at $0.78 per Unit (the "Concurrent Offering" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering"). The Common Shares offered under the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Among other things, the amended and restated offering document clarifies that the completion of the LIFE Offering is conditional upon the concurrent completion of the Concurrent Offering resulting in the issuance under the Offering collectively of at least 6,410,257 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of at least $5,000.000.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 15, 2025 or such other date or dates as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further details regarding the Offering please refer to the Company's news release of May 20, 2025 and the amended and restated offering document.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.cotec.ca. Prospective investors should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. "U.S. Person" and "United States" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, or elsewhere.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employes a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company, the Offerings and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known an unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including by not limited to: general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, changes in costs of goods and services, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government relations, industry conditions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. The Company's investments are being made in mineral extraction related assets and technologies which are subject to their own inherent risks and the success of such Investments may be adversely impacted by, among other things: environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. As the investments are being made in mineral extraction technology, such investments will also be subject to risks of successful application, scaling and deployment of technology, acceptability of technology within the industry, availability of assets where technology could be applied, protection of intellectual property in relation to such technology, successful promotion of technology and success of competitor technology. Any material adverse change in the Company's financial position or a failure by the Company to successfully make investments in the manner currently contemplated, could have a corresponding material adverse change on the investments and, by extension, the Company.

For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 together with its other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-holdings-corp.-announces-filing-of-amended-and-restated-life-offering-docum-1034788