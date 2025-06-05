CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Investment Ceibo Successfully Produces Copper Cathodes at Demo Plant, Marking a Major Milestone in Copper Sulfide Leaching Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its investment, Ceibo Inc. ("Ceibo"), has achieved a significant milestone with the successful production of copper cathodes at a demonstration plant in partnership with Chilean copper producer Compañía Minera San Gerónimo ("CMSG"). The achievement validates the significant progress Ceibo's proprietary copper sulfide leaching technology has achieved and demonstrates its potential to revolutionize copper production. For more information on Ceibo's announcement, please visit: Ceibo Successfully Launches Copper Production at Compañía Minera San Gerónimo (CMSG).

The demonstration plant, constructed at CMSG's mine in northern Chile, began construction in February 2025 and delivered its first copper cathodes just three months later. The plant has operated continuously since commissioning, showcasing the speed, reliability, and scalability of Ceibo's leaching process. This process integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, enabling faster and more efficient copper recovery than conventional methods, while unlocking resources once considered too challenging or uneconomical to process.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec, commented: "We are excited to see Ceibo's technology successfully produce copper cathodes at their demo plant. This achievement is a testament to the quality, strength and dedication of the Ceibo team and underscores the transformative potential of their technology in the copper sector. Global copper supply is critical to the energy transition, Ceibo's approach aligns with CoTec's strategy to invest in technologies which accelerate critical mineral production and deliver early revenue. CoTec is actively exploring joint venture opportunities to identify operating assets where Ceibo's technology could be deployed, further demonstrating CoTec's commitment to accelerating the commercialization and global impact of this breakthrough technology."

Ceibo's advanced leaching technology leverages cutting-edge chemistry, data analytics, and AI-driven modeling to enhance copper recovery from primary sulfide ores such as chalcopyrite. By enabling copper extraction from ores previously considered too difficult to process on-site, Ceibo's solution addresses the industry's shift from oxide to sulfide ores and supports a more efficient, lower carbon production process.

If scaling is successful, CoTec believes that Ceibo's technology will deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, including faster project timelines, lower operating costs, and reduced environmental footprints. These advantages could fundamentally reshape copper production globally and help meet the growing demand for copper in the green economy.

CoTec participated in Ceibo's Series B financing round in 2022, joining a consortium of leading mining-focused investors, including BHP Ventures, Orion Industrial Ventures, and Unearth Capital, alongside existing investors Khosla Ventures and Aurus Ventures. In total, Ceibo raised over US$30 million in that round to advance its technology towards commercialization.

In November 2024, Ceibo announced it had partnered with Glencore's Lomas Bayas mining company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

