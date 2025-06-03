Clean Air Metals, Inc.: Clean Air Metals Files Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended January 31, 2025

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AIR)(FRA:CKU)(OTCQB:CLRMF) announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended January 31, 2025, available for viewing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights

Total assets as at January 31, 2025 of $37,908,937

Total cash as at January 31, 2025 of $3,441,879

Working capital as at January 31, 2025 of $184,611

Shareholder's equity as at January 31, 2025 of $33,891,683

Financial Summary

For the year ended January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Operating Expenses $ 3,515,838 $ 3,930,784 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss (3,124,992 ) (3,529,771 ) Loss per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Total Assets $ 37,908,937 $ 39,205,074 Total Liabilities 4,017,254 3,478,961 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 33,891,683 $ 35,726,113

Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the year ended January 31, 2025 are described in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that it has scheduled its 2025 Annual General Meeting for July 29, 2025 at 1:30 pm ET, which will be held virtually. The Company will be issuing the information circular with further details on July 2, 2025.

Outlook for 2025

The Company is eager to build on the success of its 2024/2025 winter drilling programs. In addition to identifying targets for the upcoming exploration program at the Thunder Bay North Project, the team is currently incorporating the positive results from last year's exploration and drilling into a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) expected to be released this fall. CEO Mike Garbutt comments, "Despite sustained industry headwinds, our cash position allows us to move ahead and prudently advance the project. The outlook for PGEs in the near to medium term is the most bullish it has been in the last 3 years, and we look forward to taking advantage of this momentum."

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals is a development and exploration company advancing its flagship, 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals ("TBN") project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The TBN project, accessible by road and next to established infrastructure, hosts two (2) deposits - the Current and Escape deposits, only 2.5 km apart. Together, the deposits host a 13.8 Mt indicated mineral resource containing 2.4M Pt eq. oz (Technical Report on the Thunder Bay North Project, Ontario Canada, NI43-101, SLR Consulting Canada Ltd, June 19, 2023) with significant potential for expansion down-plunge.

One of the rare primary platinum resources outside of South Africa, the TBN project is in a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from longstanding relationships with local First Nations. With its proven technical team, Clean Air Metals is committed to growing the resources at the TBN project and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. acknowledges that the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project is located within the area encompassed by the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 and includes the territories of the Fort William First Nation,?Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek. Clean Air Metals also acknowledges the contributions of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Region 2 and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation to the rich history of our area.?

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, travelled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and remains committed to building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mike Garbutt"

Mike Garbutt, CEO of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Mia Boiridy

Director of Communications and Investor Relations

250-575-3305

mboiridy@cleanairmetals.ca

Cautionary Note

