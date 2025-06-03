Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) (FSE: C9R) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") reports the Company and certain of its officers agreed to discontinue the Shares for Services Agreement announced in news release dated October 8, 2024 and November 14, 2024.

Since the start of the Shares for Services Agreement, a total of 1,877,863 shares ("Salaried Shares") have been issued under the Shares for Services Agreements in lieu of 15% of the officers' salaries.

Due to comments received from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") relating to Salaried Shares being issued below the minimum issue price of $0.05 per share permitted by the TSXV, the Company has cancelled 897,449 of the Salaried Shares which results in all remaining Salaried Shares having been issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The Company paid an aggregate of $19,843 to the officers whose Salaried Shares were cancelled.

The Company and the officers in the table below agreed to discontinue the Shares for Services Agreement effective April 1, 2025.

Since March 1, 2025, 684,660 Salaried Shares were issued as follows:

Name of Officer Service Period Date of

Issuance Number of

Shares Amount Deemed

Price per

Share Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) February 2025 March 3, 2025 55,556 $1,250.00 $0.0225 John Lee February 2025 March 3, 2025 66,667 $1,500.00 $0.0225 Ron Espell February 2025 March 3, 2025 220,581 $4,959.63 $0.0225 Alex Bayer

(Bayer Law Corporation) March 2025 April 2, 2025 55,556 $1,250.00 $0.0225 John Lee March 2025 April 2, 2025 66,667 $1,500.00 $0.0225 Ron Espell March 2025 April 2, 2025 219,633 $4,941.75 $0.0225 TOTAL:



684,660 $15,401.38



Securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreement are subject to regulatory four month hold period. The Company confirms that these shares issuances have not resulted in the creation of a new Control Person.

