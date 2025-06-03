TOKYO, June 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devoted fan base around the world. It attracts 167,410 visitors (as of May 18, 2025), children and adults alike, from both Japan and overseas. We are pleased to announce the launch of the official Anime Tokyo Station YouTube channel, along with the release of a new promotional video narrated by renowned voice actor Akio Otsuka, introducing the facility.Promotional video narrated by Akio OtsukaAs you wander freely through the interior spaces of Anime Tokyo Station, you'll encounter striking symbolic displays, special exhibitions that showcase the appeal of Japanese anime, archived materials, and a variety of services on each floor. Enjoy a leisurely tour of the facility with narration by renowned voice actor Akio Otsuka.Going forward, the official Anime Tokyo Station YouTube channel will regularly share new videos, including further introductions to the facility, as well as coverage of special exhibitions, workshops, and events. The channel aims to serve as a hub for anime exhibitions and keep viewers informed about Anime Tokyo Station's ongoing initiatives.YouTube overviewChannel name: Anime Tokyo Station Official ChannelChannel URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwFacility Introduction Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jp-OK_Kfe8Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from the East Exit of Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/Inquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250603.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.