BioVersys AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

BioVersys publishes Invitation to its ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2025



03-Jun-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Basel, Switzerland. June 3, 2025, 7am CEST

BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders 2025. The AGM will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 12.00 pm CEST at the ZIP Auditorium Stückipark, Hochbergerstrasse 60F, 4057 Basel, Switzerland. Agenda for the AGM 2025 Annual report 2024 (Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements 2024; Auditor's Reports) Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee from Liability Appropriation of Financial Result 2024 Elections and / or Re-elections Election / Re-election of the Chairman and the Members of the Board of Directors Re-election of the Members of the Compensation and Nomination Committee Election of the Independent Voting Rights Representative Re-election of the Auditors Approval of the Compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee Approval of the Compensation of the Board of Directors Approval of the Compensation of the Executive Committee Amendment of Capital Range Increase of Conditional Share Capital for Financing, Acquisitions and other Purposes Dr. Henni-Karoliina Ropponen will not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors and Management thank Dr. Ropponen for her invaluable contributions, especially her efforts towards the IPO. As we continually invest in human capital and add relevant skills to the company, we are proposing Dr. Ulrik Schulze for election to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from his knowledge and network, especially in the areas of capital markets and M&A. The agenda also includes proposals to amend the Company's capital range and to increase the conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions, and other purposes, providing the Board of Directors with greater flexibility to respond to business opportunities and enhancing BioVersys' ability to pursue strategic initiatives. Notes to Shareholders The invitation, including the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors, will be distributed to Shareholders by post. In order to attend and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by June 13, 2025, at the latest. The Annual Report (including the Auditors' reports) and the Invitation to the AGM are available on the Company's website under the following links: Annual Report: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/financials/financial-reports Invitation AGM: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/governance-csr/annual-general-meeting About BioVersys BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contact Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: Hernan.levett@bioversys.com For Media: media@bioversys.com www.bioversys.com Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Inside Information