

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against Croquetas La Mary LLC's frozen not-ready-to-eat ham croquette product, citing misbranding and undeclared allergens.



The product contains soy and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.



The affected product is no longer available for purchase and a recall was not requested, but the agency issued the alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to soy and sesame are aware about the misbranding.



The warned product is 1.96-lb. boxes containing 'HAM CROQUETTES Las que si tienen el sabor cubano A TASTE OF CUBA CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN' with expiration dates of November 2025, December 2025 and January 2026.



The frozen not-ready-to-eat ham croquette item, produced on various dates in April and May 2025, bears establishment number 'EST. 2725' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The item was shipped to distributor locations in Florida.



The alert was issued after the agency found the problem during its in-plant labeling verification activities. The Pembroke Park, Florida-based establishment used a different breadcrumb ingredient than normally used.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those concerned about an adverse reaction are asked to contact a healthcare provider.



Over concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away the impacted product or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, the FSIS in mid-April issued a health alert for Cargill Meat Solutions' pork carnitas products citing the potential contamination of pieces of metal, a foreign material.



Further, a ready-to-eat or RTE white chicken chili imported from Canada and sold through select stores of Costco Wholesale Corp. without presenting for import reinspection was issued a public health alert by the agency.



FSIS in early April also warned against various soup and bowl products for potential contamination with foreign material, specifically wood, in an FDA-regulated ingredient, cilantro.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News